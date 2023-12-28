According to your zodiac sign, which colour vehicle will be auspicious to buy in 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Which colour vehicle you should buy in 2024?

There are many parameters we all look at when searching for a good vehicle. According to astrology, like the auspicious time, the auspicious colour of the vehicle is also important. Be it your bike, car, or scooter, based on your zodiac sign, know from astrologer Chirag Daruwalla about the most suitable colour for your vehicle that you can use to buy your favourite vehicle.

Aries

For the fiery and emotional zodiac sign Aries, the lucky colour of their vehicle in 2024 is red. The red colour symbolises energy, strength, and courage. It reflects the courageous and adventurous nature of Aries, enhancing their determination.

Taurus

Taurus people want stability and comfort. The lucky colour of his vehicle in 2024 is green. Green represents growth, abundance, and harmony. This complements Taurus's grounded and practical nature, promoting a sense of peace during their travels.

Gemini

Gemini is an air sign known for its curiosity and adaptability. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is yellow. Yellow symbolises intelligence, communication, and optimism. This matches Gemini's lively and expressive personality, enhancing their communication skills while on the road.

Cancer

Cancer people are deeply intuitive and nurturing. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is silver. Silver represents emotional stability, intuition, and security. This suits Cancer's sensitive nature, promoting a calm and safe environment during their travels.

Leo

Leos are attention-grabbers and have a charismatic presence. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is golden. Gold is a symbol of luxury, success, and abundance. It complements Leo's regal nature, makes a bold statement, and attracts positive energy wherever they go.

Virgo

Virgos are meticulous and practical, always seeking perfection. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is navy blue. Navy blue represents intelligence, accuracy, and reliability. This matches Virgo's analytical nature, promoting a sense of organisation and efficiency during their travels.

Libra

Libra people value harmony and balance in all aspects of life. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is light pink. The light pink colour symbolises love, harmony, and peace. This complements Libra's diplomatic nature, creating a peaceful and harmonious environment when they are out and about.

Scorpio

Scorpio people are emotional, intense, and mysterious. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is dark burgundy. Deep burgundy represents power, change, and sensuality. This aligns with Scorpio's magnetic energy, adding an air of mystery and intrigue to their journey.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people are known for their adventurous spirit and love for exploration. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is purple. The purple colour symbolises knowledge, spirituality, and inspiration. This matches Sagittarius' expansive nature, encouraging their thirst for knowledge and adventure.

Capricorn

Capricorn people are ambitious, disciplined, and determined people. The lucky colour of his vehicle in 2024 is black. Black colour represents power, sophistication, and authority. This complements Capricorn's practical nature, adding a touch of elegance and professionalism to their travels.

Aquarius

If the people of Aquarius are planning to buy a vehicle in the year 2024, then they should choose the colour according to their zodiac sign. It will be auspicious for Aquarius people to buy blue coloured vehicle.

Pisces

Pisces people are imaginative, kind, and sensitive. The lucky colour for their vehicle in 2024 is sea green. Sea green represents emotional healing, intuition, and peace. This suits Pisces' dreamy nature, creating a calm and serene environment for their travels.

Read More Astrology News