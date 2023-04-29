Saturday, April 29, 2023
     
West Bengal: STF arrests Bangladesh terror group member from Howrah station

West Bengal: The man was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials informed.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Kolkata Published on: April 29, 2023 19:07 IST
The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested a suspected member of a Bangladesh-based terror group from Howrah station on Saturday, official said. This comes barely a week after they took an alleged AQIS member into custody. 

The 40-year-old terror suspect, a resident of Dinhata in Coochbehar, was apprehended in the busy railway station following a complaint lodged at Sashan police station in North 24 Parganas in August last year, the official of the special task force said.

He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said. "He has been involved with various militant organisations including the Al Qaeda. This man has been in-charge of expanding the tentacles of the terror outfit in the bordering areas of Bengal," the official said.

The STF is interrogating him to find out who else is involved in the terror activities, he said. The STF arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) from Dadpur in Hooghly district of West Bengal last week.

