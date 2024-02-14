West Bengal Governor's convoy hit by car in Delhi, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Convoy of West Bengal Governor

The convoy of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was hit by a private car in the Inderpuri area of West Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police, a vehicle in the convoy was hit by the car whose driver waas arrested.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Inderpuri police station when the escort vehicle of the West Bengal Governor was passing through West Delhi.

"No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The (offending) vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

After being hit, the convoy did not stop and kept moving but the taxi driver, unware of the convoy belonged to the Governor, chased the fleet and reached Governor's guest house.

The security personnel detained the driver there and informed Delhi Police. An investigation is underway and the driver's name is Ajit, they said.

