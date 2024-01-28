West Bengal: Explosion near primary school in Kanchrapara, injured rushed to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel stand guard on duty.

Kanchrapara: Panic ensued near Gandhi Primary School in the Subodh Roy Sarani area of Ward No. 7 in Kanchrapara as a crude bomb, allegedly hurled by miscreants, exploded. The injured victims have been swiftly transported to the hospital, with law enforcement and the fire brigade on the scene.

Those affected by the blast have been promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention as authorities work to assess the extent of injuries.

The police force and fire brigade have mobilized to the site, ensuring a swift response to manage the situation and investigate the incident.

Ward No. 7 councillor, Sarmishta Majumdar, expressed shock over the incident, stating that she was away when the blast occurred. She called the event unfortunate, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind the attack.

Authorities are actively engaged in the ongoing investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this alarming explosion near the school premises.