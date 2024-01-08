Enforcement Directorate reports Sandeshkhali attack to headquarters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Enforcement Directorate office

The Enforcement Directorate's West Bengal unit has submitted a comprehensive report to its headquarters regarding the attack on its team during a raid in the North 24 Parganas district last week, officials revealed on Monday. Last Friday, three officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were injured, and their vehicles were vandalised when supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them. The incident occurred during a raid at Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali, related to alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

The submitted report details the attack, providing minute-by-minute information and including videos capturing the assault. The ED headquarters is likely to request a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry based on the report. The report also mentions the role of Basirhat Police during the incident, highlighting their departure from the scene as the attack unfolded.

"We have mentioned minute details of the incident and sent videos of the attack. Media reports have also been sent," stated an ED officer. The agency had previously filed a complaint at the Nazat police station regarding the attack. Separate complaints have been lodged by the family of the accused TMC leader and the state police against the central agency.

In a separate incident on the same night, the ED faced a similar situation while arresting another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, involved in an alleged ration scam.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar assured on Monday that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the law. This statement follows Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose seeking a report from the state government on the actions taken to apprehend Sheikh.

"We will take strict measures against anybody who breaks the law," affirmed DGP Rajeev Kumar, who assumed the position last month.

