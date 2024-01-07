TMC worker Satyan Chaudhary shot dead in West Bengal's Baharampur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The injured TMC worker was taken to the hospital

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker - Satyan Chaudhary - shot dead in Baharampur, Murshidabad district, West Bengal on Sunday. He was attacked on Sunday afternoon in Bhakuri Chalatiya area under Baharampur police station. He died during treatment at Baharampur Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.

Three miscreants on a motorcycle shot him while he was sitting in a house with his supporters. Chaudhary was seriously injured and admitted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital in Baharampur, where he died during the treatment.

After getting information about the incident, the officials of Baharampur police station reached the spot. They start investigating the murder.

According to sources, Choudhary was once known as the close aide of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary in the district. Later, due to differences with Congress, he left the party and joined Trinamool. Howerver, he had stayed away from the party before the last assembly elections due to disagreements with the party.

(Reported by Kaushik Adhikari)

