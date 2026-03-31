Ramayana release date: When will Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's movie arrive in cinemas?

New Delhi:

Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will release in two-parts. If you are rooting for the film's release and wondering when both parts will arrive in cinemas, we have all the details handy for you.

Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 release dates

Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash takes on Ravana, while Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is planned as a two-part release. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027, with a worldwide IMAX rollout already in place.

Ramayana Part 1 new teaser on April 2

On Ram Navami, observed on March 27 as confirmed by Ayodhya, Namit Malhotra shared a personal note on social media. He wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity."

"We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’, on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience. Namit Malhotra," he concluded.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about Lord Ram at Ramayana LA event?

Ranbir Kapoor answered a query about Ramayana during a Q&A session with director Nitesh Tiwari. Speaking about Lord Rama, he said, "Lord Ram has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone."

He further added, “He enlightens us about the triumph of the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”

The film's music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor calls Lord Ram 'conscience keeper of billions of people' ahead of new teaser release