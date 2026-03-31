Five explosions rock Dubai as Iran's Gulf offensive intensifies; Indians among those injured

Dubai:

Several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states endured another day of intense missile and drone attacks linked to Iran, with authorities and residents reporting hostilities across the region, Al Jazeera has reported. In the United Arab Emirates, five explosions were heard in Dubai, underscoring rising security concerns as regional tensions escalate.

Authorities have confirmed that debris from an interception landed on homes in southern Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi national, and one Sri Lankan national.

Defense and security forces in multiple Gulf states have been on heightened alert amid the barrage of aerial threats, which come amid broader geopolitical conflict affecting the Middle East.

Officials in Dubai confirmed that air defense systems were actively engaging incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles as explosions echoed across parts of the city.

US strikes on Iran undermining their military morale, says Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commented on the ongoing tensions with Iran, saying American military actions are significantly impacting the morale of the Iranian armed forces. According to Hegseth, these strikes have led to widespread desertions and shortages of key personnel.

He acknowledged that Iran may still attempt missile launches but assured that US defenses would intercept them. “The coming days will be decisive. Iran knows that. There is almost nothing they can do militarily about it,” Hegseth said.

Referencing recent footage shared by former President Donald Trump, Hegseth highlighted a US strike on an ammunition depot in Isfahan. He noted that such videos are rare because Iran has shut off internet access to nearly all of its population.

Hegseth emphasised that if Iran acts wisely, it could seek a deal, noting that Trump “does not bluff and does not back down.” He stated that the new Iranian regime should be more cautious than the last, adding that if Iran refuses to negotiate, US military action will intensify.