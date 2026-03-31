Watch: Priyanka Chopra visits Golden Temple, offers seva during her spiritual visit

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday, March 31, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actress was seen offering her prayers, surrounded by an entourage of people. She was also seen offering seva inside the gurudwara premises. On the work front, the actress is returning to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, slated for release in 2027.

Priyanka Chopra visits Golden Temple, offers seva

Priyanka Chopra wore a peach-coloured salwar suit for her visit to the Golden Temple. After visiting the gurudwara, she was seen exiting the premises with her team. In an inside video, the actress was also seen performing seva with other ladies. Here are the videos:

What Priyanka Chopra once said about spirituality

In 2021, Priyanka Chopra spoke about faith and spirituality during her appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, where she was promoting her memoir Unfinished. The conversation turned to India’s "spiritual energy", and Priyanka reflected on how deeply that idea is woven into her upbringing.

She shared that growing up in India made it almost impossible not to be aware of different faiths. With multiple religions coexisting, spirituality, she said, becomes a natural part of life. Her own childhood exposed her to many belief systems, shaping how she sees faith today.

Responding to Oprah, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

She also spoke about the influence of her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, and the way he explained religion to her. "My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face to the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she shared.

Also read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature Film award with Javier Bardem