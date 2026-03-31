'India's energy situation in control despite global disruptions': PM Modi on West Asia conflict

Gandhinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the unfolding situation in West Asia is having global repercussions, particularly on energy supplies such as diesel, petrol and gas, which have become more challenging worldwide.

He stated that despite the crisis, India has managed to keep the situation under control, crediting the country’s effective foreign policy and the unity of its citizens.

Modi also criticised the Congress, accusing its leaders of engaging in divisive activities at a time when the nation needs solidarity.

"Instead of fostering trust and solidarity, Congress leaders are spreading fear and rumours, undermining the collective strength required to face these difficult times," he said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the party is spreading fear and rumours and attempting to incite the public, adding that it is hoping to exploit the situation for political gain.

Gujarat leading the way, achievements shining bright

PM Modi further noted that Gujarat is leading the way in solar power, with its achievements shining brightly. The state is at the forefront of renewable energy development in India because it began focusing on this sector at a time when there was little national attention, he said.

"In 2010, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I initiated the establishment of a solar park, a multi-technology project that helped spark the solar energy movement in the region," he added.