West Bengal: 5 children injured while playing with bomb mistaking it for a ball

Image Source : INDIA TV 5 children were injured in the blast

In a shocking incident five children got injured in a bomb explosion while playing a ball on the ground in Imamnagar, Farakka, Murshidabad, an official said on Tuesday.

According to local sources, the incident took place around Monday afternoon when children were playing in a mango garden. Children found a bomb in a deserted place and went to play with it, mistaking it for a ball. During their game, the bomb exploded leaving them injured.

The injured were brought to Beniagram Primary Health Center for treatment. After getting information about the incident, Farakka Police Station IC Debabrata Chakraborty along with a large number of police personnel reached the spot.

Deteriorating Law and Order situation in Bengal

The incident once again exposed the law and order situation in the state which is already facing severe criticism from Oppositon parties and West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over pre-Panchayat election violent incidents in the state.

Meanwhile, the Governor has been critical of the TMC government over a string of violent incidents across the state.

The Governor in action

Bose on Saturday evening paid a visit to Canning in South 24 Parganas district to take stock of the situation following the death of a Trinamool Congress activist during sporadic violence there over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat election, an official said.

Bose had paid a visit Bhangore in the same district, where three persons were killed in clashes between two political parties, on Friday. The governor has said violence would not be tolerated and culprits behind the clashes will be brought to book.

At least five people were killed in West Bengal in clashes since last week over filing of nomination papers for the June 8 panchayat polls.

(Reported by Sujit Das)