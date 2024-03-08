Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Sandeshkhali violence: CBI conducts searches in case of attack on ED officers

In compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court, three FIRs were registered at the CBI, ACB, Kolkata, on March 5, 2024, taking over FIRs previously registered by the West Bengal Police.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kolkata Updated on: March 08, 2024 19:06 IST
Sandeshkhali
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kolkata: CBI officials take Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused in the Sandeshkhali case, from Bhavani Bhawan (West Bengal Police headquarters), in Kolkata.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated search operations in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, today as part of its investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers.  Assistance from forensic teams was sought to conduct a forensic examination of the locations where the violence against ED officers occurred on January 5, 2024. During the searches, several incriminating documents and material exhibits were seized by the CBI.

Custody of accused taken

The accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, was taken into custody by the West Bengal CID on March 6, 2024, in connection with FIR No. RC0102024A0002. The case papers were collected from the respective police stations, and additional sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added to the FIR.

 

