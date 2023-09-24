West Bengal: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI West Bengal: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Kolkata

A fire broke out in a commercial building in Kolkata on Sunday. According to an official, at least five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The incident took place at Kolkata’s Central Avenue on the third floor of the commercial building. There were no reports of any injury or fatality due to the blaze that erupted around 7:15 pm.

"Inflammable materials were stored inside the building as it was being used as a godown. The fire is under control at the moment," the official said.

Fire Minister Sujit Bose is at the spot to take stock of the situation, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | West Bengal: 12-year-old girl tests positive for dengue in Kolkata, dies in hospital

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Suspected Nipah virus case admitted in Kolkata hospital after Kerala visit