West Bengal: Suspected Nipah virus case admitted in Kolkata hospital after Kerala visit

A man hailing from Burdwan district, West Bengal, has been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus infection. The patient, who recently returned from Kerala, where several cases of Nipah virus infections have been reported, was admitted to the hospital after experiencing high fever, nausea, and throat infection.

The man, in his mid-20s, had been working as a migrant laborer in Kerala and had initially sought medical attention at a hospital in Ernakulam after complaining of high fever. Subsequently, he was discharged but fell ill again within a few days after his return to West Bengal.

Health officials in Kolkata are taking the situation seriously due to the recent Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The patient's tests to confirm the infection are yet to be conducted, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition to ensure a timely diagnosis and appropriate medical care.

A senior health department official emphasized the need for caution, stating that they are not taking any chances given the patient's recent travel history and symptoms. The patient's journey from Kerala to West Bengal raises concerns about the potential spread of the virus, although the situation is being closely managed by medical authorities.

Nipah virus is a highly contagious and deadly zoonotic virus, and any suspected case is treated with utmost care and vigilance to prevent its spread within the community. Further tests and investigations will be carried out to confirm the diagnosis and take necessary precautions to safeguard public health.

