West Bengal: ED raids TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house again amid heavy security

Ration distribution scam: Nineteen days after an Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted by a mob, the agency conducted a fresh raid at the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

The central agency has been accompanied by heavy security forces, including over 120 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses. "We will search Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told news agency PTI.

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

ED officers attacked

Earlier on January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the TMC leader. Three officers were injured in the attack. The incident occurred in the village belonging to TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, where a group of over 100 villagers allegedly displayed hostility towards the central agency team.

According to reports, the team that had come to the area to conduct raids on properties suspected to be associated with a ration scam. The villagers reportedly surrounded the team, vandalized the screens of the officials' car, and obstructed them from conducting their operations.

The district police and Sheikh’s family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers.

Multi-crore ration distribution scam

Notably, Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam. His supporters allegedly attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them. It should be mentioned here that the ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in West Bengal in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

