Monday, March 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Technology Videos

Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Jabra added new wireless earbuds, Elite Active 75t, to its portfolio. Jabra Elite Active 75t features a waterproof design which is more compact than the predecessor.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News