Updated on: August 12, 2024 8:21 IST

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem receives heroic welcome in Lahore as he brings home Olympic gold medal

Arshad Nadeem, who won Pakistan’s first Olympic medal in athletics, received a heroic welcome after he returned back home on August 11. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won gold medal in men’s javelin throw after knocking India’s Neeraj Chopra into second place at Paris Olympic.