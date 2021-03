Chunav Dhamaka: From Battle of Nandigram to Amit Shah's Road show, watch today's political wrap

On the last of campaigning for the second phase of Bengal elections, battleground Nandigram witnessed mega roadshows by both TMC & BJP. While Mamata Banerjee showcased her party's might in Sona Chura area, BJP's roadshow featured Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister Amit Shah.