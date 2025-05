PM Modi says India united against terrorism during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address | 25 May | Speed News PM Modi says India is united against terrorism during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years. Jyoti Malhotra's phone links her to Pakistani YouTubers, reveals travel vlogger data. Get all the latest updates in today's Speed News.