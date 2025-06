Meghalaya Murder Case: "Will Make It Look Like Robbery," How Sonam and Raj Conspired To Kill Raja? Raja and Sonam married on May 11, but by May 16, she had allegedly plotted his murder with lover Raj. How Sonam took Raja to Meghalaya and convinced him for a photoshoot that led to his murder- Watch the video to find out how the gruesome murder took place and what planning went behind it.