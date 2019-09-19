Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Yogi Govt completes 2.5 yrs, CM Yogi Adityanath says, people perception towards UP has now changed

News Videos

Yogi Govt completes 2.5 yrs, CM Yogi Adityanath says, people perception towards UP has now changed

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 14:09 IST ]

Yogi Govt completes 2.5 yrs, CM Yogi Adityanath says, people perception towards UP has now changed. He also said that farmers in UP have benefited from the schemes of the Center.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNews 100 | September 19, 2019 Next VideoDay after meeting PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Amit Shah  