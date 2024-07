Updated on: July 08, 2024 17:03 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two more people in connection with the Hathras stampede which claimed as many as 121 lives on July 2. The arrested duo has been identified as Durgesh Kumar Saxena and Dalbeer Singh who were 'sevadars' (volunteers) at the satsang.