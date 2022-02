Updated on: February 04, 2022 13:40 IST

UP Election 2022 : CM Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Sadar seat. He was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad.