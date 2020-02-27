After huge violence in North-East Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), normalcy started to begin in the national capital. Speaking on it, Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police, SN Shrivastava said, "As of now, the situation is returning to normal. We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy." Speaking on the conditions in East Delhi, Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Dr Dilraj Kaur said, "We had a coordination meeting today. It's a coordinated team effort with Delhi Police. We will be deploying our resources to clean up the areas. We'll try our best to bring it to normalcy as soon as possible."