Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged avatar for 'Shamshera' goes viral | 9th October | Entertainment Wrap

News Videos

Updated on: October 09, 2024 17:09 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged avatar for 'Shamshera' goes viral | 9th October | Entertainment Wrap

Ranbir Kapoor's rugged avatar for 'Shamshera' went viral. On the other hand, Garth Brooks vowed to fight back after dismissing the sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement