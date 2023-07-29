Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rajasthan News: Like Anju, CISF caught a 17-year-old girl going to Pakistan with her lover

News Videos

Updated on: July 29, 2023 13:11 IST

Rajasthan News: Like Anju, CISF caught a 17-year-old girl going to Pakistan with her lover

Like Anju, a 17-year-old girl going to Pakistan with her boyfriend has been caught at the Jaipur airport... She wanted to buy tickets to go to Pakistan at the airport.
Seema Haider News Sikar Minor Girl Lahore Aslam Was Going To Pakistan Jaipur Air Anju In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Seema Haider In Noida Pakistan News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News