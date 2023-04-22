Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rahul Gandhi vacated his government bungalow today, Now will live in 10 Janpath bungalow

News Videos

Updated on: April 22, 2023 19:38 IST

Rahul Gandhi vacated his government bungalow today, Now will live in 10 Janpath bungalow

Rahul Gandhi News: Rahul Gandhi vacated the government bungalow today. Rahul Gandhi had to vacate the bungalow after the cancellation of the membership of Parliament.
Rahul Gandhi Government Bungalow Defamation Case Modi Surname Pm Modi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News