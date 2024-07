Updated on: July 05, 2024 20:22 IST

Rahul Gandhi meets kin of Hathras stampede victims, demands more compensation from govt

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reached stampede-affected Hathras on Friday morning. Earlier in the day, he also visited Aligarh and met those killed in the Hathras stampede that claimed the lives of 121 people.