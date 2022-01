Updated on: January 05, 2022 17:25 IST

Punjab: After security breach, PM's visit to Ferozepur cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday where he was scheduled to address a mega rally in Ferozepur. However, bad weather prevented his chopper from proceeding from Bathinda to the venue of the rally. According to reports, PM Modi waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.