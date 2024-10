Updated on: October 22, 2024 8:12 IST

Super 100 : PM Modi on two-day visit to Russia from today..

1. PM Modi on a two-day visit to Russia from today.. Will participate in the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan.. Global issues will be discussed. 2. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on the announcement of the Ministry of External Affairs on the agreement with China...