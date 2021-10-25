Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Amit Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Economic decisions increasingly being taken based on available data; inaccurate information may lead to sub-optimal decision: RBI Guv
  • Over 107 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
  • Need robust audit for dynamic, resilient economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. New medical colleges to generate employment opportunities: PM

News Videos

Updated on: October 25, 2021 12:40 IST

New medical colleges to generate employment opportunities: PM

PM Modi said that with the opening of nine new medical colleges, about 2,500 new beds have been created, new employment opportunities have been created for more than 5,000 doctors and paramedics.
PM Modi PM Modi Latest News PM Modi In Lucknow

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News