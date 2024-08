Updated on: August 23, 2024 18:54 IST

National Space Day: President Murmu visits an exhibition showcasing space tech and achievement

President Droupadi Murmu visited an exhibition to showcase space technologies and achievements, at Bharat Mandapam on August 23. The exhibition was organised on the occasion of National Space Day. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and ISRO Chairman S Somanath were also present with the President.