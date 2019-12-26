Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  5. Muslim women protest against NRC in Bengaluru

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 13:35 IST ]
Protests against NRC and citizenship law does not seem to end any soon. In this course, Muslim women today protested against the NRC and citizenship law in Bengaluru.
