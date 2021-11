Updated on: November 19, 2021 18:40 IST

Muqabla: Repeal of farm laws, PM Modi's last option?

On the day of Guru Parv, Modi government announced to withdraw all three farm laws. The farmers sitting on the border are very happy with the decision to repeal the three laws. But the politics on this has heated up. There are allegations that this decision has been taken in compulsion due to upcoming assembly elections in five states. Is this PM Modi's 'master stroke' or compulsion? Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.