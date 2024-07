Updated on: July 09, 2024 22:05 IST

Muqabla: Hathras stampede due to overcrowding, Says SIT; No mention of Bhole Baba's fault

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in connection with the Hathras tragedy which claimed the lives of 121 people on July 2.