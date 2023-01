Updated on: January 07, 2023 19:52 IST

Muqabla: Caste-based census begins amid war of words between RJD & BJP | Nitish Kumar | Bihar Jati Janganana

The caste-based census commenced in Bihar on Saturday (January 7) amid the war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (January 6) said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state.