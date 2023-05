Updated on: May 11, 2023 22:57 IST

Marriyum Aurangzeb On Imran Khan: Pakistan's information minister targeted Imran's release.

Imran Khan News Updates: Shahbaz Government's Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has given a big statement on the arrest of Imran Khan and raised questions on the Honorable Supreme Court itself. Maryam Aurangzeb said that 'the one who looted the treasury has been released by the Supreme Court'.