Updated on: January 20, 2023 23:28 IST

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2023 Launched, Know Features and Price

Hyundai has launched its grand i10 nios in India today. In this luxurious hatchback, you will get 30 plus security features. If we talk about looks, then from exterior to interior, the company has made many new updates. In the front, you will get broad black painted grille.