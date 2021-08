Updated on: August 11, 2021 15:00 IST

Himachal Pradesh: landslide in Kinnaur, bus carrying 40 passengers feared buried

Over 40 persons are feared buried under the debris of a major landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said. Sadiq said that several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are buried under the debris. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Shimla, he said.