Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
  5. Hearing on bail plea of Aryan Khan adjourned for Thursday, SRK's son to spend the night in jail

Updated on: October 27, 2021 17:45 IST

Hearing on bail plea of Aryan Khan adjourned for Thursday, SRK's son to spend the night in jail

Hearing on bail plea of SRK's son Aryan Khan has been adjourned for Thursday by Bombay High court. The case will now be heard on 28th of October.
