Updated on: July 07, 2024 18:44 IST

Hathras stampede Update: Prime accused sent to 14-day judicial custody by CJM Court

The main accused in the Hathras stampede Devprakash Madhukar was produced before the CJM Court in Hathras on July 06. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CJM Court. Watch to know more!