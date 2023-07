Updated on: July 26, 2023 12:35 IST

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC likely to give verdict on ASI survey today

Gyanvapi Masjid Survey Update: A big hearing is to be held on the Gyanvapi survey case today... Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court will himself hear the Gyanvapi survey case... Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar will hear the Gyanvapi survey at 9.30 am.