  5. Delhi on high alert: Khalistani supporters may enter Red Fort in police uniform

Updated on: August 13, 2021 16:08 IST

Delhi on high alert: Khalistani supporters may enter Red Fort in police uniform

Delhi is on high alert ahead of Independence Day on August 15. It is being speculated that Khalistani supporters may enter the premises of the Red Fort in police uniform.
Independence Day Delhi Delhi News High Alert In Delhi

