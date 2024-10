Updated on: October 19, 2024 18:44 IST

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI dips as the winter is about to set foot in the National Capital

Delhi’s Air Quality Index dropped as the winter is about to set foot in the National Capital. A layer of fog engulfed India Gate and surrounding areas as the AQI dropped to 251, categorised as 'Poor'. Meanwhile, AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area AQI dropped to 334, categorised as 'Very Poor'.