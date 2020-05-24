Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
COVID-19 lockdown: Mosques remain closed on Eid in J-K for devotees

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on May 24 amid coronavirus pandemic. Mosques remain closed for devotees on this occasion in Jammu due to COVID-19 lockdown.

