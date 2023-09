Updated on: September 11, 2023 8:39 IST

Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor praises the G20's leadership and remarks on the team's performance.

"They actually turned it into a major national celebration. The quantity of activity, 200 meetings in 58 places, the transformation of the G-20 into a sort of people's G-20 with public events, think tank meetings and civil society gatherings were all unprecedented, according to Tharoor.