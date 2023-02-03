Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
  5. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi made a big deal about the Modi government's budget

Updated on: February 03, 2023 20:57 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi made a big deal about the Modi government's budget.

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, while blaming the budget of the BJP government, said there was no reduction in inflation even after the budget came.
