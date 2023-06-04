Sunday, June 04, 2023
     
Updated on: June 04, 2023 13:20 IST

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday visited Odisha's Balasore

Odisha Train Accident Updates: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary reached the spot and took stock of the relief work. During this, Adhir Ranjan targeted the government regarding the railway arrangements. He said that the government should have made arrangements in advance.
India Tv India Tv Channel India Tv News Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Adhir Ranjan In Balasore Trple Train Accident Tr

