Saturday, April 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Chhattisgarh: 5 security personnel martyred, several others injured in Naxal encounter

News Videos

Chhattisgarh: 5 security personnel martyred, several others injured in Naxal encounter

At least 5 security personnel were martyred and several others injured on Saturday in an encounter with Naxals at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a top police officer said.
Naxal Attack Chhattisgarh Bijapur District Encounter With Naxalites Chhattisgarh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News