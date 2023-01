Updated on: January 20, 2023 22:18 IST

ChatGPT emerging as a tool for 'CHEATING' in exams? | #chatgpt

Technology is surely a bane and boon for all and CHATGPT can be said the perfect epitome of this. As it is emerging as an effective tool for cheating in the exam. FYI CHATGPT is claimed to be the most advanced Artificial Intelligence Chatbot developed by OpenAI.